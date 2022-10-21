To fight cross-border terrorism, cross-border cooperation is essential: Amit Shah

Cross-border cooperation is essential in the fight against ‘cross-border terrorism,’ according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. He was addressing at the 90th General Assembly of Interpol, which was held in New Delhi.

In his statement at the closing ceremony, Amit Shah reminded everyone how important it is for all nations to work together to combat terrorism. Pakistani delegations were among the 135 nations represented at the closing ceremony.

‘To stop the crimes of today’s era and to stop criminals, we have to think above the conventional geo-graphic borders. Cross-border cooperation is very important to fight cross-border terrorism. All countries have to agree on the definition of ‘terrorism’ and ‘terrorist’ and should commit to fight against terrorism together. The narratives like ‘good terrorism, bad terrorism’ and ‘terrorist attack – big or small’ both cannot walk together,’ said Amit Shah.

Just four days prior to Amit Shah’s fiery address on terrorism, India Today had questioned the Pakistani delegation regarding Dawood Ibrahim and terrorism. The delegates decided to keep silent.

195 countries now make up the very large and effective platform known as Interpol, which is helping to greatly reduce crime around the world. One of Interpol’s founding members is India. In 1949, it joined Interpol. Amit Shah also discussed India’s history of justice and punishment with the General Assembly.

Amit Shah added, ‘In Indian thought, there are deep reflections available on law and penal policy. Thousands of years ago, in the Ramayana, an ancient Indian epic, Vidur, Shukracharya, Chanakya, Thirukural etc accepted the principle of amicable justice and due punishment. In the epic, the Mahabharata, in the Book of peace, there is a verse in chapter 15 which means – In order to control criminals, a justice system is a necessary aspect of any effective and successful governing mechanism.’

India spoke individually with nearly 20 nations during the general assembly, including the USA, UK, Russia, Canada, and Austria. Few nations have praised India for leading international efforts to fight cybercrime, child sex abuse, and illegal drugs. According to Amit Shah, India will continue to cooperate with Interpol and the rest of the world in such operations.