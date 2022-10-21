US Northwest residents adopt masks as wildfire smoke engulfs the region

According to government data, wildfires in Oregon and Washington are covering much of the American Pacific Northwest in smoke, strangling citizens in Seattle, Portland, and other areas of the two states with the worst air in the nation.

On Thursday, the sky was brown and it was difficult to breathe in the Seattle area, which is home to almost 4 million people. It turned orange as the sun filtered through.

Joe Dinkins, who was waiting for a buddy Thursday near the Elliott Bay waterfront in downtown Seattle, stated, ‘It’s been making me dizzy. I typically walk a lot around here, but lately I’ve had to cut back and ride the bus.’

On Thursday, the ten U.S. localities with the poorest air quality were all in Washington or Oregon, with Oakridge, Oregon, located 150 miles (240 km) southeast of Portland, leading the list. According to the government website airnow.gov, Oakridge’s air quality index was 487, placing it in the dangerous category.

Portland, with a score of 204, and Seattle, with a score of 207, were the top two big cities with extremely poor air. According to Susan Woodward, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Ecology, it is unusual for Washington to see poor air quality from wildfire smoke this late in the year—in October.

Right now, a column of smoke extends all the way to the ground, she said.