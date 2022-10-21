Zelenskiy asks West to warn Russia against blowing up a dam.

As his forces prepare to drive Moscow’s soldiers from Kherson in one of the war’s pivotal engagements, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the West to caution Moscow against blowing up a massive dam that would flood a section of southern Ukraine.

Zelenskiy stated on television that Russian forces had explosives hidden within the massive Nova Kakhovka dam, which controls a large portion of southern Ukraine, and were planning to blow it up.

‘Now, everyone in the world needs to act forcefully and immediately to stop a new terrorist assault from Russia. A significant catastrophe would result from the dam’s destruction,’ he said.

In an indication that Moscow would blow up the dam and blame Kyiv, Russia accused Kyiv earlier this week of rocketing the dam and intending to destroy it, according to Ukrainian officials. Neither side offered any proof to support their claims.

Ukraine is divided by the enormous Dnipro, which can be several kilometres wide. Bursting the dam might cause communities below it to flood as it moves toward Kherson, which Ukrainian forces are hoping to retake by a significant push.