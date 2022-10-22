18 wounds were inflicted on Vishnupriya by Shyamjith when their relationship soured.

Vishnupriya was killed at her house in Panur on Saturday, and 18 severe wounds were discovered on her body.

The 23-year-old pharmacist had injuries to her hand and throat, according to the police inquest. Pariyaram Medical College will perform the post-mortem.

Police have detained the suspect, M Shyamjith, a native of Koothuparambu.

Shyamjith informed the police that Vishnupriya had broken off their relationship as a result of their argument. This was the catalyst for the murder, said Shyamjith.

Vishnupriya, who was on her way to work the day of the tragedy, decided to return home after learning of the passing of a close cousin.

When Shyamjith arrived to Vishnupriya’s house at that time, he enraged her by breaking into the house after seeing no one else was there.

Using the hammer and knife he always carried, he killed her around 11.30 am, indicating that he had already decided to kill her, according to the police.

Locals reported seeing a man with a mask close to the location at this time.

The murder wasn’t discovered until Vishnupriya’s mother arrived back home in the afternoon. The woman allegedly had her throat cut and her nerves severed.

Within a few hours of the incident, the police caught him after monitoring him using the location of a mobile tower.

Additionally, they made use of the woman’s phone records and neighbourhood CCTV footage. The opinions of the neighbours were also very important. Despite Shyamjith’s admission of guilt, the police are still gathering additional proof. In connection with the probe, Kannur range DIG Rahul R Nair visited Vishnupriya’s house on Saturday.