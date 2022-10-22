After Indian Navy shot at fisherman in Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin urged PM Modi to ‘direct security services’

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, asked the Indian security forces to handle Indian fishermen in Indian waters with the utmost caution and discretion in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. This follows the Navy firing warning rounds into the water on Friday, injuring a fisherman from Tamil Nadu. Following the tragedy, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu requested PM Modi’s help in preventing similar tragedies.

In his letter, CM MK Stalin stated: ‘This is to bring to your notice an unfortunate incident that occurred in the early hours of 21-10-2022 that has caused considerable distress and anguish in the State. Ten fishermen (seven from Tamil Nadu and three from Karaikal) had ventured for fishing in a Karaikal-based mechanised fishing boat. While fishing, Thiru Veeravel was shot in mid-sea by Indian Navy personnel on board INS Bangaram.’

Veeravel was a member of a mechanised boat fishing trip with a crew of ten people. Three of the fishermen were from Karaikal in Puducherry, while seven of them are from Tamil Nadu. The boat’s home port was Karaikal.

Stalin wrote more on the medical care given to the injured fisherman: ‘The injured fisherman has been brought to Ramanathapuram Government hospital for treatment for grievous bullet injuries sustained in the abdomen and thigh. He has been referred to Madurai Government Hospital for further treatment.’

In a statement, Stalin expressed his sorrow over the occurrence and also instructed the Chief Minister’s Public Welfare Fund to provide the fishermen with financial support in the amount of Rs 2 lakh.