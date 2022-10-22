Argentina won’t be intimidated by anyone in the FIFA World Cup in 2022 : Lionel Messi

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is less than a month away, and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has declared that his team will not be intimidated by anyone. However, he urged fans to maintain their composure. For Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain, the legendary attacker has been in outstanding form in 2022, scoring and setting up goals at will. This is in stark contrast to his performance the previous year, when he was forced to leave FC Barcelona due to the club’s severe economic difficulties.

Argentina, the defending Copa America champion, has not lost in 35 games since 2019 and was placed in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland as they attempt to win their first World Cup since 1986.

‘We are playing well today and people are thrilled and think we will return back with the Cup, but it is not like that,’ Argentina star Messi told broadcaster Directv Sports.

‘The World Cup is really challenging; in addition to the fact that we are performing well, there are numerous other factors that can exclude you from contention and numerous other teams that share our goals and accomplishments’ he added.

‘We are prepared to play against anyone, but with calmness’ he declared. ‘We are ready to fight, we’re going to do it, and nobody should be able to scare us.’

Argentina’s most recent World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end when they were eliminated by France in the dramatic pre-quarterfinal 7-goal match.

Messi believed that the team’s chances will be greatly impacted by its initial game against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

‘The opening few minutes of the first game are difficult to control because of the tension and worry. I believe the first game is crucial because it gives you confidence to start strong’ he said.

We drew the opening match of the last World Cup, and I’ve always maintained that the outcome would have been different if I had converted the penalty and we had won.