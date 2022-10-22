Bollywood-inspired wedding procession in New York shuts Broadway

It goes without saying that Indian weddings are lavish ceremonies when a large number of people gather to celebrate the union of a young couple. For us, a desi wedding consists of colourful attire, delicious food, and nonstop Bollywood music with dhol sounds. Additionally, it appears that New York saw a large Indian wedding last month.

It so happened that Suraj Patel, the former Candidate for US Congress, shared a clip of his brother’s wedding in September, which shows a wedding procession blocking Broadway street and causing a temporary shutdown. ‘We shut down broadway for my brother’s wedding!’ the text in the clip read.

In the trending video, people dressed in ethnic attire can be seen dancing to Hindi tunes. In the video, you can also see the groom riding a horse and guests dancing to the dhol’s beats.

In an Instagram post, Patel said, ‘My heart is so full, for my family to have all been here for such a great occasion for my brother’s wedding, so much love and enthusiasm on the streets of NYC.’

Suraj Patel, a Democratic Party supporter and attorney with Indian ancestry, previously worked for former US President Barack Obama.