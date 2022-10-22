British tourist sparks outrage after naked photoshoot on the steps of the cathedral of Amalfi

After she was seen doing a naked photo shoot on the steps of the Amalfi church, a British tourist incited indignation.

According to a CNN story, the incident happened on Monday morning and was witnessed by shocked and furious locals who observed a woman posing with nothing but a red fabric veil on the steps in front of the cathedral doors.

The local news media, which also posted the video reported there were three people at the time and they had not sought prior permission for the photoshoot additionally, they were caught leaving the city.

The video shows the woman arrived fully clothed at the church and started climbing the steps to strip off her clothing.

According to reports, the three individuals—a male photographer, a model, and an assistant—were British nationals. According to the article, they explained to the police that they were only creating a remembrance of their vacation to the city and not doing it for notoriety.

The police then forwarded the three to the public prosecutor’s office after charging them with ‘obscene activities in a public area.’