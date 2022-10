In Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, a bus overturned, resulting in at least 14 death and 35 grave injuries. Around 11.30 p.m. on Friday, the accident occurred on National Highway 30.

Officers from the Sohagi police station hurried to the site after a few witnesses informed authorities about the incident.

They quickly started the rescue operations and disentangled the injured passengers from the damaged bus. More information awaited.