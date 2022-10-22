European Union to provide Kyiv 18 billion euros to assist manage Ukraine.

According to the chairman of the EU executive, Kyiv will get 1.5 billion euros per month starting in 2023 to help manage the country while it repels Russian soldiers.

On the second day of their summit in Brussels on Friday—the 240th day of Russia’s war against its neighbor—the 27 national leaders of the EU discussed supporting Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen then spoke.

She stated that while the summit was focused on 2023, the EU has already granted Ukraine 19 billion euros this year.

She added that Kyiv estimated Ukraine’s monthly needs at 3–4 billion euros ‘for the basics,’ stressing how crucial it is for Ukraine to have a predictable and steady flow of cash.

Von der Leyen, who was wearing a lapel pin with the yellow and blue colours of Ukraine, stated at a press conference that the EU will finance 1.5 billion euros each month, with the remaining funds coming from the United States and international organisations.