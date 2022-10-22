Handguns are banned from sale, purchase, or transfer; Read on…

To reduce gun crime, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made it illegal to buy, sell, or transfer firearms in his nation. The legislation, according to Trudeau, builds on prior attempts to prohibit the import of handguns. In May, a measure pertaining to firearms was proposed. According to USA Today, the bill suggests taking more steps to stop gun smuggling and trafficking, revoking guns licences for those involved in domestic violence or criminal harassment cases, and giving law enforcement greater resources to investigate crimes involving firearms.

The most recent prohibition was put into effect while a new gun control law, which the government claims would be the most robust in more than 40 years, was being debated in the Canadian parliament. The Alberta government, which has already stated that it will oppose other planned gun control measures from Ottawa, denounced the prohibition. The market for firearms in this nation has been ‘frozen,’ according to Trudeau. Trudeau continued, ‘We have a responsibility to act when we witness the spike in gun violence. Today our nationwide firearm ban goes into effect’.

According to the prime minister’s office, Trudeau’s directive prohibits anyone from importing newly obtained firearms as well as from purchasing, selling, or transferring weapons within Canada. Bill C-21, tabled by Trudeau’s incumbent Liberal government to combat gun violence, will assist ‘keep Canadians safe’ while the legislation is being considered, according to his office. Until the bill is passed, imports are prohibited as of August.

Canadians can own weapons with a licence despite the country’s tighter gun prohibitions than the US. Some weapons need to be registered as well. According to statistics from 2020, pistols are the primary weapon used in the majority of firearm-related homicides in Canada, which is still greater than other rich nations and has been growing.

After 277 people—or a rate of.73 per 100,000 people—were killed by firearms in 2020, the Canadian prime minister outlawed 1,500 kinds of assault-style weapons including variations of AR-15 rifles. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that year that there were more than 19,000 gun-related fatalities in the US, or 5.9 per 100,000 persons. According to the Canadian government, there are now 70% more handguns in Canada than there were in 2010 as a result of a sharp increase in the quantity of firearms over the past ten years.