Hindu organisation now wants Netaji’s face to appear on currency after portraying Gandhi as ‘Asur’

On Friday, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) demanded that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s image be put in place of Mahatma Gandhi’s on notes.

According to the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s role in the freedom struggle was ‘no less’ than that of the Father of the Nation, according to the PTI news agency.

The organization’s demand comes weeks after the controversy surrounding the installation of a Mahishasur idol that resembled Mahatma Gandhi at an ABHM-hosted Durga puja.

‘We think Netaji’s contribution to the country’s freedom struggle was no less than that of Mahatma Gandhi. So the best way to honour India’s greatest freedom fighter Netaji is to have his picture on currency notes. Gandhiji’s photo should be replaced with that of Netaji,’ Chandrachur Goswami, state working president of ABHM, was quoted as saying during a press conference.

Goswami added that the group has chosen to run candidates in the upcoming state panchayat elections. The TMC and the Congress criticised Goswami’s statement, saying the BJP should cease pursuing divisive politics in West Bengal.

Gandhiji’s contribution to the nation’s Independence, according to Adhir Chowdhury, president of the Congress state unit, is undeniable. ‘All of us know who was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi and now his ideals and principles are being murdered daily. The BJP and the RSS should answer to this,’ Chowdhury said.