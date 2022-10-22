Indian Railways to operate special Rajdhani Express: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate special Rajdhani Express between New Delhi and Patna. The special Rajdhani Express will depart from New Delhi on 25.10.2022 and 27.10.2022 at 07.10 p.m.to arrive at Patna Jn. at 06.50 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, the 02249 Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Expres train will depart from Patna on 26 .10.2022 at 09.00 a.m.to arrive at New Delhi at 08.55 p.m. the same day.

The 02250/ 02249 New Delhi- Patna – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Rajdhani Expres train will stop at Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn. and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn. stations en route in both directions.