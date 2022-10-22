Iran rejects Ukrainian drone claims ; West accused of being ‘provocative’!

After several European nations demanded a UN probe into Iranian drones purportedly deployed by Russia in the continuing Ukraine war, Tehran on Saturday (October 22) issued a warning against the employment of ‘provocative methods’. In a letter to the UN on Friday, France, Britain, and Germany sought a ‘impartial’ investigation into the issue after the EU and Britain added further sanctions against Tehran this week.

Iran has so far refuted claims that it sent Russia weaponry to use in the Ukraine War. However, the Kremlin asserted that it was unaware of the army’s deployment of such weapons, and Moscow charged that the West was exploiting the claims to exert ‘pressure’ on Tehran. ‘The Islamic Republic of Iran views the present aggressive approaches of the European Union and the United Kingdom to be part of a planned political scenario,’ Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.

Kanani declared that Tehran ‘reserves the right to answer for any reckless conduct’ and will not be reluctant to ‘protect the interests of the Iranian Republic’. The ‘destructive’ action taken by the EU and Britain was ’roundly rejected and forcefully criticised’ by him. Kanani reiterated Iran’s denial of ‘baseless assertions concerning the delivery of drones for use in the Ukraine conflict. We favour peace and a quick political end to the violence in Ukraine,’ he continued.

On Thursday, the EU, the UK, and a firm they claimed was in charge of providing Iranian drones to Russia for use in bombing Ukraine with penalties against three Iranian generals and the corporation. France, Germany, and the UK requested the UN Security Council on Friday to investigate the possibility that Iran may have broken resolution 2231.