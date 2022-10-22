Meloni becomes Prime Minister as Italy moves to the right.

Giorgia Meloni was appointed as Italy’s first female prime minister on Friday. She then selected her cabinet, ushering in the nation’s most right-wing administration since World War Two.

Meloni, the leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, won an election last month by teaming up with Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia.

Her administration, Italy’s 68th since 1946, will take over from a national unity government led by Mario Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank, who on Friday made one of his final appearances as prime minister by attending the European Union summit in Brussels.

She has enormous obstacles to overcome, including an impending recession, increased energy costs, and how to show a unified front towards the conflict in Ukraine.

Giancarlo Giorgetti of the League party was appointed as Meloni’s 45-year-old finance minister, and Antonio Tajani of Forza Italia was named as her foreign minister.

After meeting with President Sergio Mattarella at his Quirinale palace in Rome, Georgia Meloni delivered a list of ministers to the press, according to presidential aide Ugo Zampetti.