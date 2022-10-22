Netaji’s death; Govt.-run lab unwilling to release DNA sample of ‘Gumnami Baba’

Invoking Sections 8(1)(A), (E), and 11(1) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has refused to release the specifics of the electropherogram report of the DNA sample of Gumnami Baba. Gumnami Baba is thought by some to be Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose disguised as a sadhu.

Sayak Sen, a Konnagar, Hooghly resident who was doing research on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, submitted the RTI. On September 24 of this year, the RTI was submitted. The revelation of which might negatively impact India’s sovereignty and integrity is prohibited by Section 8(1) of the RTI Act. the state’s interests in security, strategy, and economy.

According to Sayak Sen, who spoke exclusively to India Today, the CFSL denied his RTI and stated that it would not release the electropherogram data for three reasons. A representation of the outcomes of an analysis using electrophoresis automated sequencing is called an electropherogram. An automated DNA sequencing machine’s data sequence is provided by an electropherogram. Results from paternity and genealogy DNA testing can be derived using electropherograms.

‘I’ve received formal notification that the electropherogram cannot be provided for three reasons. Most significantly, making it public might have an impact on India’s sovereignty and ties with other countries ‘ ,added Sen. Sen further questioned why a man from a rural part of Uttar Pradesh would mean so much to India’s ties with the world and generate a commotion if his electropherogram was made public in his RTI.

‘There was no doubt that Gumnami Baba was unique and was much more than a common guy. Based on all I’ve learned, I think he was Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in disguise’, Sen spoke with India Today. According to rumours, Bose perished on August 18, 1945, in an aircraft crash near Taiwan. However, a section of people claim that he survived the accident and went into hiding to escape the then British government.