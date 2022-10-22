Netflix opens debut pop-up store; Costumes and props from the shows also on display

Los Angeles: Streaming giant Netflix has opened a Los Angeles store that it hopes will combine retail therapy with an ‘immersive experience’ for fans of its popular ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Bridgerton’, and ‘Squid Game’ shows.

The store – open until early January – offers shoppers the chance to take photos alongside the iconic Young-hee animatronic doll with laser eyes from ‘Squid Game’ and Queen Charlotte’s throne from period drama ‘Bridgerton’. Costumes and props from the shows are also on display, including a guitar used by one of the main characters in ‘Stranger Things’.