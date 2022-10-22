Russian occupation officials asks inhabitants in Kherson to leave ‘immediately’

The severe military scenario prompted Russian occupation authorities in the Ukrainian city of Kherson to order residents to leave immediately on Saturday.

After warnings of an impending Ukrainian offensive to retake the city, thousands of civilians have been crossing the Dnipro River for days. However, the warning on Saturday was given with a renewed sense of urgency.

A Telegram message read, ‘All civilians of Kherson must evacuate the city right away. Today, all Kherson residents must cross to the left (east) bank of the Dnipro, as well as all departments and ministries of civil administration.’