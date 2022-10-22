Spicejet temporarily suspends flights from and to this airport

Mumbai: SpiceJet has decided to temporarily suspend flights to and from an airport in the country. The low-budget air carrier has decided to suspend its operations in the Pakyong greenfield airport in Sikkim from October 30.

‘SpiceJet flights to and from Pakyong airport have been temporarily suspended with effect from October 30, 2022, due to operational constraints owing to the bad weather condition and low visibility at Pakyong,’ said Spicejet spokesperson.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 109 trains: Full list

Pakyong is a VFR (Visual Flight Rules) airport and does not have instrument landing facilities. Spicejet started operations from the table-top airport in 2018. It currently operates daily direct flights to Delhi and Kolkata.