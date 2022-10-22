Student loan forgiveness plan by Biden put on hold by US court; Report

The Biden administration has suffered a setback days after opening the application site for student loan forgiveness. According to reports, a US appeals court on Friday ordered a stay on the plan, preventing the federal government from temporarily cancelling any loans. A group of six Republican-led states, including Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and South Carolina, filed a challenge, and the eighth US Circuit Court of Appeals suspended the ruling while it was being reviewed.

Republicans have argued that the initiative is a waste of public monies that might be used more effectively ever since it was announced. Despite the brief stop, White House communications secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sounded upbeat and urged the students to sign up for the list. ‘The Department of Education currently has information on roughly 22 million Americans, and we encourage qualified borrowers to join them’, said Jean-Pierre.

It’s crucial to remember that the ruling neither suggests that the lawsuit has merit nor overturns the trial court’s dismissal of it, she continued. ‘It essentially blocks discharge of debt until the (appeals) court rules,’ The scheme, which was unveiled last August, would provide debtors with earnings under $125,000 a $10,000 respite. ‘The assistance increases to $20,000 for those who are Pell Grant winners. The idea is expected to cost the government $400 billion’, according to press sources.

According to WION, earlier this week Biden celebrated the portal’s opening and announced that eight million Americans had already signed up for the service during its soft launch. ‘The updated student loan application is currently available. Visit StudentAid.gov if you owe money on federal student loans. For millions of Americans across our country, it’s straightforward, quick, and easy, and today is a new day’, said Biden.