To increase number of party members in Bhopal, AIMIM leader serves biryani

An All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader is reportedly giving away biryani and breakfast to new members of the organisation in the Narela Assembly constituency in order to increase his party’s membership in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party made the decision after AIMIM, which ran in the state’s most recent elections for urban bodies, won seven corporator seats for the first time.

‘We welcome people who do not get due respect in their parties, whether it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Congress. When they come to our office to join the outfit, as a mark of respect, we offer them biryani or breakfast such as samosas and tea, like we do to guests in our homes,’ Peerzada Tauqeer Nizami, the AIMIM leader, said PTI.

According to a number of AIMIM leaders, the party now has more than 1 lakh members in Madhya Pradesh. Peerzada, a candidate for the Narela seat, claimed that attendees were provided to delicious biryani as part of the Atithi Devon Bhava.

‘They should feel that they have come to the right place. I listen to their problems and make efforts to sort them out,’ he said. Nizami claimed that during the recently completed elections for urban bodies, ‘we organised a public meeting of party president Owaisi in Narela.’ He also claimed that he was instructed to work for the party in Bhopal.

The advent of AIMIM in local elections has severely harmed Congress, and the Owaisi-led party is gearing up to run for 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming assembly elections.