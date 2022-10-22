Two people detained in Chhattisgarh for gangraping nurse inside hospital

In the Ambikapur district of Chhattisgarh, two men were detained for reportedly gangraping a nurse employed by a government-run healthcare center. One involved party is still at large. The victim lives in Paradol village, which is part of Korea district’s Manendragarh Tehsil, according to Jhagrakhand Police.

According to Deepesh Saini, the Jhagrakhand Station Officer, the incident happened on October 21 at the health centre, which had closed early due to the Diwali celebration.

When three men showed up and took the nurse hostage, she was going to leave the centre. According to the victim’s police report, the accused initially tied her up with a rope before turning around and raping her.

Saini further stated that the accused had threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident after the victim was freed from custody on Friday at 5 p.m. But when she got home, she told her family everything that had happened, and they reported it to the police.

The victim identified two of the accused, who were then immediately arrested by the police. The police are looking for accused person who is still on the run. The victim further claimed that the accused had recorded the entire encounter on film.