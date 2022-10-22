WhatsApp to stop working on these phones: Full List

New Delhi: WhatsApp will stop working on iPhones that are not updated. Apple iPhone running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 devices will stop supporting WhatsApp from October 24.

As per WhatsApp, iOS 12 or newer will be required for iPhone users to continue using the app. Apple iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions will not be able to use WhatsApp after October 24. Android device users also need Android 4.1 or a later version to continue using the app on their smartphones.

Also Read: Indian Railways to operate special Rajdhani Express: Details

In case your iPhone is not on auto-update, you can update to the newest version of iOS by going to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version.