Wild bison born in UK after thousands of years amid a pioneering rewilding project

In the midst of an innovative rewilding operation, a wild bison was born in the United Kingdom after thousands of years. The project is a partnership between the Kent Wildlife Trust and the Wildwood Trust, and it follows the July release in Kent, England, of three bison from Scotland and Ireland.

According to Tom Gibbs, a bison ranger, the calf was a surprise to the project’s rangers as well. A few days later, they found a female calf, but they were unable to locate its mother. According to reports, bisons conceal their pregnancies to avoid predators who prey on pregnant animals or their young.

As there were only three female bison and a bull was anticipated to arrive by the end of October, the project had hoped that the bison released would eventually breed and expand into a herd. According to reports, the female bison may have been pregnant before travelling to Kent from Ireland.

According to Gibbs, ‘There were a couple of days when we didn’t see female 2 and that was sort of an alarm bell, because she’s normally very confident and the one up at the front. I hoped she was OK.’ Meanwhile, the other two females were also as he describes were ‘edge and defensive, warning me about something.’

The ranger also indicated that the calf was probably born on September 9 however the announcement had been delayed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death the previous day and also they wanted to make sure that the calf was healthy.