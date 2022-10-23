2 missing Indians from Kenya’s presidential campaign were found dead: report

According to a media source, two members of Kenyan President William Ruto’s digital campaign staff, Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan and Mohammed Zaid Sami Kidwai, were slain by a defunct organisation. They went in July of this year, In Kenya.

The last position Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan held was Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Balaji Telefilms. Prior to that, he held the positions of Managing Director of the OTT platform HOOQ as well as Business Head and Chief Revenue Officer of Eros Now.

Zaid and Mohammed Zulfiqar Itumbi, the man at the centre of Ruto’s presidential campaign, claimed that Sami Kidwai made a significant contribution to the success of Ruto’s campaign.

Zulfiqar and Zaid Sami Kidwai vanished in Kenya in the middle of July, according to MEA. A police report was filed there shortly after that. The Kenyan court was then served with a habeas corpus petition.

The two Indians’ disappearance is thought to have been caused by the Special Service Unit (SSU), a force that has been charged with extrajudicial executions.

Kenyan President Ruto has ordered the dissolution of SSU after the unit was implicated in the investigation into the abduction of the two Indians.