Anand Mamani, Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker passes away

Anand Mamani, the three-time BJP MLA and deputy speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, passed away late on Saturday night after a prolonged illness.

Mamani, 56, suffered from diabetes and a liver infection. He was getting treatment at Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospital. On the advice of a physician, he was initially taken to Chennai for treatment before being transferred to Manipal hospital. He had previously spent a few days in a coma.

Mamani represented the Savadatti constituency as an MLA. On Sunday, his mortal remains will be taken to his hometown so that people can pay their condolences.