Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ expected to hit on Tuesday; Read on…

The Indian Meteorological Department said today that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a cyclonic storm called ‘Sitrang’. On Tuesday morning, it is anticipated that the cyclone, which Thailand has called Sitrang, would make landfall between Tinkona Island and Sandwip in Bangladesh.

The cyclone was 580 kilometres south of Sagar Island in West Bengal and 740 kilometres south-southwest of Barisal in Bangladesh around 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the report. The IMD warned that areas of West Bengal and Odisha might see severe rainfall as a result of its effect.