G7 denounces Russia’s abduction of Ukraine’s nuclear plant management

The leaders of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station were abducted by Russia, and the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations denounced this act and demanded that Ukraine immediately regain complete control of the facility.

In a statement released on Saturday, the G7 Nonproliferation Directors General said, “We deplore Russia’s repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and workers.

We implore Russia to immediately hand over complete control of the ZNPP to its legitimate sovereign owner, Ukraine.

Since the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine in February, Russian military have been in charge of the nuclear plant, the biggest in Europe.