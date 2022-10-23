In less than 24 hours, the governor of Kerala orders the resignation of nine vice chancellors.

Arif Mohammad Khan, the governor of Kerala, asked the vice chancellors of nine universities to submit their resignations in less than 24 hours, which is unprecedented.

The VCs must submit their paperwork no later than Monday, October 24, 10 a.m. Minutes after the LDF declared a series of major protests against the Governor, the Governor issued his directive.

A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor M S Rajashree’s appointment had been revoked by the Sureme Court, and Kerala University Vice Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai will retire on October 24.

The vice chancellors of the following seven institutions are required to submit papers: Mahatma Gandhi University, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, Sree Sankjaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut, and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University. It’s interesting that Khan gave his consent to some of the VC selections, including Kannur, Malayalam, and Fisheries.

According to a tweet from the governor’s office, the Supreme Court’s order of October 21 setting aside M. S. Rajashree’s appointment as the VC of the Technological University served as the basis for the governor’s decision.

The search committee established to choose the VC was deemed improperly constituted by the apex court.

According to sources in the governor’s office, all university vice chancellor appointments violated UGC regulations.

Gopinath Ravindran, the VC of Kannur, vowed to disobey the directive. A Chancellor, according to him, could only submit a resignation request in cases of financial misappropriation and bad behaviour. Even in this situation, the individual should be given the opportunity to present his case before an investigation is carried out.

‘He indicated that after the Raj Bhavan took the initiative, he would consider the next course of action. If I don’t submit my resignation, let’s see what they’ll do. A potential administrative crisis was also mentioned by the VC. They’ll need to name an acting VC right away’.