Indian Embassy urges citizens to leave Ukraine, offers 5 border-crossing options!

The Indian Embassy has provided options for border crossing for Indian people in light of the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued a warning urging Indian nationals currently living in the country to leave as soon as possible. Further, it has discouraged Indians from visiting Ukraine. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine made its choice at a time when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been raging for more than 240 days.

Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, revealed the possibilities for border crossings for Indian citizens based on the details provided by the embassy in Ukraine. Indians are able to exit the country through the borders with Ukraine-Hungary, Ukraine-Slovakia, Ukraine-Moldova, Ukraine-Poland, and Ukraine-Romania, according to Bagchi’s information. Citizens have been urged by the Embassy to exercise caution when travelling.

Options for crossing the border

1. Ukraine-Hungary border: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said that the checkpoints are situated in the Zakarpathia area along the Ukraine-Hungary border. It advised them that taking the train to Chop City is the most practical choice. The Embassy states that a valid passport, a valid Ukrainian residency permit, a student card or student certificate, if any, and ideally an airline ticket are the credentials needed to cross the border.

2. Ukraine-Slovakia border: According to the embassy, the checkpoints are situated in the Zakarpathia area. Further, it said that ‘Indian citizens must get a visa at the border check point unless they already hold a valid Schengen/Slovak visa’. Indian nationals must have a current passport, a current Ukrainian residency permit, and, if applicable, a student card or student certificate in order to apply for a visa.

3. Ukraine-Moldova border: The areas of Chernivetska, Vinnytska, and Odesska are home to the border checkpoints. According to the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, Indian nationals must apply in advance for a transit visa to Moldova at the Moldovan Embassy in Kiev if they don’t already have one. Indian nationals must have a valid passport, a Posvidka (Ukrainian residency permission), a student card or certificate, and, if applicable, a plane ticket in order to cross the border into Moldova.

4. Ukraine-Poland border: Checkpoints are supposed to be in the Volynska and Lvivska areas, according to the Embassy. In addition, it said that Indian citizens needed to apply for Schengen/Polish visas beforehand at the Polish Consulate General in Lviv, unless they already had valid visas for both countries. Indian nationals must have the following documents in order to cross the border: a valid passport, a valid Posvidka (Ukrainian residency permit), a valid student card or certificate, if applicable, and, ideally, a plane ticket.

5. The Romania-Ukraine border; Checkpoints are present in the Zakarpathia and Chernivetska areas, according to the Indian Embassy in Ukraine. It said, ‘Indian nationals must apply for a Romanian visa in advance at the Romanian Consulate General in Chernivtsi or Solotvino unless they already hold a valid Romanian visa. The Embassy stated that the Indian countries require a number of papers, including a current passport, a residency permit for Ukraine, a student card or certificate (if applicable), ideally a flight ticket, and a visa for Romania’.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure resulted in the Ukrainian military claiming on October 22 that it had shot down more than a dozen Russian cruise missiles. According to the Ukrainian air force, ‘mobile fire groups and anti-aircraft missile units’ destroyed 18 cruise missiles fired by Russian forces. Russian cruise missiles, according to the report, were used to target ships in the Black Sea. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev, later acknowledged that on October 22, air defence troops shot down four rockets that were headed toward the Ukrainian capital. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine, has stated that ‘energy’ is Russia’s major aim.