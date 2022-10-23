Jacqueline tampered with the evidence and intended to flee the country: ED

India Today was given access to the Enforcement Directorate’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail request. The investigating organisation has denied Jacqueline Fernandez’s request for bail. According to ED, Jacqueline appears to have substantial pockets and may try to sabotage the investigation.

Jacqueline attempted to leave India but was unable, since a Look-Out Circular had been issued (LOC).

The ED opposed the actor’s bail request, claiming that ‘Jacqueline Fernandez never participated with the investigation, only made disclosure when confronted with evidence.’

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s interim bail in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was extended by a Delhi court on Saturday until November 10.

The court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide copies of the chargesheet and other relevant documents to each party. The hearing for bail and other pending petitions is scheduled for November 10.

On August 17, the investigating agency submitted a chargesheet listing the actor as an accused party.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly gave Jacqueline jewellery worth more than Rs 7 crore. According to reports, he also gave the actor and her family members many high-end cars, pricey bags, outfits, shoes, and expensive watches.

In a letter to his attorney on Saturday, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed that Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandes was not involved in the Rs 200 billion scam.

He said that everything was given to her as part of their relationship, including pricey presents and cars.

The con artist further claimed that he received Rs 200 crore for his efforts to secure the release of the former owner of Ranbaxy.