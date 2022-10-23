Know how to reset SBI YONO username and password

Mumbai: SBI YONO (You Only Need One) is an integrated digital banking platform launched by the State Bank of India. The platform offers several financial and other services, including net banking, opening fixed deposits, viewing transaction history, booking flights, trains, buses, and taxis, online shopping, paying medical bills, and more.

SBI customers can download the YONO application for Android or iOS phone from Play Store or App Store. It can be set up by any SBI user using their account details. After registering, one can access their account by entering username and password into the application. These credentials, however, are required each time you log into your account to access the YONO SBI app.

SBI users can follow the steps below to reset their username and password.

Steps to reset username and password:

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at onlinesbi.com.

Under the Personal Banking option, click on the ‘login’ option.

Now, you will be asked to fill in your account details. Instead, click on the ‘Forgot username/login password’ option.

A pop-up window will open on your screen.

Select the option ‘forgot my username’ from the drop-down menu and then click on the ‘next’ button.

Now, fill in the required fields such as CIF number, country, internet banking, INB registered mobile number, and captcha code. Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Enter the One Time Password (OTP) that has been sent to the registered mobile number. Now click on the ‘Confirm’ button.

Your new YONO SBI username will appear on the screen. You will also receive a text of the same on your registered mobile number.