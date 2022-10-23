Report: Information from the Iranian Atomic Energy Agency’s hacked email was released.

National media stated on Sunday that the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization claimed that one of its companies’ email servers had been hacked by a foreign nation, resulting in some information being posted online.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Iranian hacking collective Black Reward claimed to have disclosed information about Iran’s nuclear activities that had been stolen.

In the statement that was posted on Saturday, which was signed ‘in the name of Mahsa Amini and for women, life, and freedom,’ sympathy was expressed for Iranian demonstrators.

According to the statement, the information disclosed included ‘atomic development contracts and agreements with local and foreign partners,’ as well as ‘management and operational schedules of several elements of the Bushehr power plant.’

The general department of public diplomacy and communication for the atomic energy organisation stated that ‘this step was done with the intention of garnering public attention.’

It should be highlighted that users’ emails often contain ordinary and up-to-date daily exchanges as well as technical messages, according to official media.

The United States said on October 12 that Tehran has demonstrated little interest in restoring the pact, putting an end to talks between international powers and Iran aimed at salvaging its 2015 nuclear deal.