Retired IPS officer died after fire engulfs his house in Lucknow, wife, son severely injured

After becoming caught in a fire at their home in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar, a former IPS officer died, while his wife and son are in serious condition. Dinesh Chandra Pandey, a former IPS officer, his wife Aruna, and their son Shashank attempted to flee the burning house. But they were trapped.

The Indiranagar Fire Station personnel and three fire tenders arrived at the scene after receiving the information. In addition to the fire services, the Indira Nagar Police arrived on the spot.

The firefighters arrived on the spot to find smoke everywhere, making everything invisible. A group of eight to ten persons wearing oxygen masks made it to the first floor of the house, where the fire rescuers called the residents who were still inside the building. They launched the search effort after receiving no response.

Firefighters found Dinesh Chandra Pandey and his family unconscious in a room while conducting the search. They immediately transported them to the local hospital. The retired IPS officer’s wife and son are in critical condition, but doctors have declared him dead.

The top police officials launched an investigation to discover what started the fire after the retired IPS officer died.