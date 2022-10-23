Russian attacks cause blackouts in Ukraine, more people depart Kherson

Russian occupation officials in the southern city of Kherson encouraged residents to flee as Russian missiles struck Ukrainian energy and other installations on Saturday, according to Kyiv.

The Russian attacks, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, were ‘extremely vast’ in scope. He promised that, with assistance from its allies, his military will strengthen an already strong track record of shooting down missiles.

Winter was coming, the war was about to enter its ninth month, and as Russia continued to strike Ukraine’s power supply, the possibility of freezing agony loomed.

The occupation authorities ordered civilians to leave Kherson, which was the subject of a forceful counterattack by Ukraine against the invasion that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched on February 24.

Occupation authorities announced on Telegram that all inhabitants ‘must immediately leave the city and cross to the (east) bank of the Dnipro’ due to the stressful situation at the front, the heightened danger of heavy bombardment of the city, and the threat of terrorist attacks.