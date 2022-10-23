Ukraine’s aircraft engine maker is being detained on treason accusations

According to Ukrainian media on Saturday, which cited security sources, the former owner of a renowned aviation engine manufacturer in central Ukraine has been arrested on treason-related accusations.
Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the ‘honorary chairman’ of the Motor Sich enterprise in the central city of Zaporizhzhia, was reportedly detained and was being transported to Kyiv in a convoy, according to a number of the country’s most illustrious media agencies.
Security sources were cited in the reports as stating that Boguslaev, a former lawmaker, was suspected of working with and supporting Russian forces occupying parts of four areas of Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia region.
Zaporizhzhia is still a Ukrainian-controlled city.
Security sources were cited in the papers as stating that in order to conduct a search of Boguslaev’s residence, detectives had to bust down the front door.
In a Facebook post that included included quotes from security sources, well-known journalist Iryna Romaliyska claimed that Boguslaev was well-known for his support of Russia. She claimed that he was suspected of having connections with Russian special services and of supplying Russia with helicopter and aeroplane parts.
