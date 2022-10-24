According to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi is no longer one of the ten most polluted Asian cities.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, claimed on Monday that eight of the ten most polluted cities in Asia are in India, whereas Delhi is not among them.

Citing a study, he said that Delhi was no longer regarded as one of the ‘most polluted cities in the world’ as it formerly was.

The chief minister tweeted the news article and stated, ‘Eight of the top ten most polluted cities in Asia are in India, whereas Delhi isn’t included. Delhi had held the title of world’s most polluted city. Now not at all!’ But he added that there is still more work to be done.

‘People in Delhi put in a lot of effort. We are much better today. Despite our progress, there is still more to be done. We’ll keep pushing ourselves to live in the best cities in the world’ added Mr. Kejriwal.

He continued, ‘We are dedicated to making Delhi the best city in the world.’