Ayodhya Deepotsav Scripts World Record by Lighting 1.5 Million Diyas!

In Ayodhya, which is in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, during the Deepotsav festivities, more than 1.5 million clay lights (diyas) were lighted on Sunday, October 23. The lighting of earthen lights along the banks of the Saryu river resulted in the establishment of a new Guinness World Record for the ‘biggest display of oil lamps’.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations at Ayodhya—the Ram Janmabhoomi—on the eve of Diwali. PM Modi performed ‘aarti’ at the New Ghat on the Saryu River close to Ayodhya. The record was mostly created by the professors and students of Awadh University in Ayodhya, and when it was revealed by the Guinness Book of World Records officials, the city erupted in ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants. The Prime Minister complimented the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when he was presented with the certificate.

PM Modi addresses a crowd

PM Modi remarked that Lord Ram is like a beacon for the entire world while speaking to thousands of people. He said: ‘The proclamation of ‘Satyamev Jayate’ kicks off our celebration. This event will bring back India’s cultural essence. A ray of hope, a ray of humanity, a ray of Janbhagidari, and a ray of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas are all shining today’.

‘The source of all light in the universe is Lord Rama. He serves as the entire world’s lighthouse. This is the eternal culture of India, its philosophy, and its ideas from the beginning of time till Deepawali. The dynamic force of Indian philosophy, morals, and ideals is represented by Deepawali diyas ‘, he added