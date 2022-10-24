Gizmore launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based smart accessories brand, Gizmore has launched new smartwatch. The Gizmore Glow Luxe smartwatch is priced at Rs 3,499 and is available for purchase through Flipkart and as well as other retail stores across the country.

The smartwatch is equipped with several health and wellness features like a body temperature sensor, 24×7 heart rate measurement, menstrual tracking, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and more than 100 sports modes. It comes with a 1.32-inch circular Full touch HD AMOLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness with a 390×390 resolution.

The wearable comes with Bluetooth calling and features like privacy lock options, a direct menu and sports mode access. It also features Voice Assistant features to support Google Assistant and Siri.