Indian Railways’ new restaurant on wheels launched! Read on…

In Northeast India, lush green hills and sizzling momos go hand in hand. But visitors to North Bengal may take advantage of much more in a railway compartment without a ticket. The North-East Frontier Railway debuted a restaurant on wheels for the tens of thousands of visitors that go to North Bengal each year in a first of its type.

In accordance with the proposal, the government transformed a dilapidated railroad train into a cheery and lovely restaurant. A glimpse of the New Jalpaiguri train station can be seen from the restaurant’s Siliguri location. The restaurant’s decor is modelled after a train station and offers a multi-cuisine air-conditioned restaurant. The Howrah Bridge, Red Fort, and Victoria Memorial are depicted in yellow paint on the building’s facade.

‘There are foods of every kind accessible. From Indian, Chinese, and South American cuisines,’ stated Biswajit Jana, the restaurant’s manager. The concept for this railroad carriage restaurant was initially conceived by general manager Ansul Gupta. At the New Jalpaiguri railway station, it was initially constructed. According to Sanjay Chilawarwar, ADRM of North-East Frontier Railway, eateries will soon be constructed with play train rooms. The eatery has hired about 40 people who will split their shifts amongst them. From 6 am to 10 pm, the cutting-edge kitchen will be open.