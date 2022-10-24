Kohli’s World Cup masterclass has former players in awe.

Wasim Akram, former captain of Pakistan, joked that Virat Kohli might be from another planet following India’s Twenty20 World Cup victory over their bitter rivals Pakistan thanks to Kohli’s outstanding half-century.

Daily ‘Match of the Day’ At a crowded Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, India chased down 160, and Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls. He struck back-to-back sixes with back-to-back strokes over the ropes in the penultimate over to get India back into the game.

Akram claimed on Pakistani television station A Sports that ‘aliens do walk among us’ and that ‘he’s one of the best I’ve seen among the modern greats.’

With an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the game’s shortest format at the Asia Cup last month, Kohli snapped a three-year international century drought, signalling his return to form.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar of India claimed it had to be Kohli’s best innings of his career.

‘The six you hit off the back foot in the 19th over against (Haris) Rauf over long on was fantastic, and it was a pleasure to see you play. Continue this’ Tweeted he.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, joined former Pakistani players in complimenting Kohli on social media.

Shoaib Malik, Pakistan batsman, said, ‘What a game of cricket we just witnessed and this guy Virat Kohli is truly a beast.’

‘In white-ball cricket, you cannot compare his calibre to any other player in the world. He knows how to win games, can anchor, rotate the strike, hit sixes, and more.’

According to The Times of India, while India celebrated the holiday of Diwali, Kohli was ‘back as king’ and prepared to spark the World Cup with a ‘cracker of an innings.’

India’s second Group 2 encounter is against the Netherlands on Thursday.