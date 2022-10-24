On Diwali day, Rajinikanth greets fans outside his residence | Watch

Chennai: On the auspicious day of Diwali, the South-Indian superstar Rajinikanth greeted and wished his fans on Monday. Rajinikanth, dressed in a white Kurta, waved to the enthusiastic fans who had gathered in front of his residence.

The pictures of the actor greeting his fans got viral on social media and netizens hailed the veteran star for his simplicity. The ‘Robot’ actor didn’t disappoint his fans who had been waiting outside his residence to take a glimpse of their favourite star.

#Thalaivar #Rajinikanth? wishing #Diwali to his fans !!! Mass as always with energetic smile and look at the sound around.#Jailer pic.twitter.com/sjrjhT53yG — Atman K R M P (@mani_tvmi) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in ‘Annaatthe’, directed by Siva, which gathered mixed reviews from the audiences and was released on the occasion of Diwali 2021. He will be next seen in an action thriller film ‘Jailer’ alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the shooting for the project has already begun. The official release date is still awaited. Before ‘Jailer’, Rajnikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked together in ‘Robot’ which was a blockbuster hit. Ash and Rajini’s on-screen chemistry was nothing short of magical in this film.