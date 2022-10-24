PM Modi visited Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers: ‘Women in the Indian army will boost our strength.’

As he landed in Kargil on Monday to celebrate Diwali with the troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that ‘the inclusion of women in the armed services will strengthen our strength.’

The warriors were referred to by PM Modi as his family.

‘Kargil has never failed to raise the victory flag in a conflict with Pakistan’. According to him, a country is safe when its borders are well-guarded, its economy is robust, and its society is confident.

The prime minister remarked, ‘In Kargil, our armed forces had destroyed the hood of terror, and people still remember the Diwali that was celebrated back then,’ when speaking of his visit to the frontier region during the 1999 conflict. Additionally, he claimed to have ‘witnessed the war closely.’ ‘Back then, my job had taken me to Kargil.’

He continued by saying that India’s achievement in battling both internal and external foes is the reason why its standards and reputation have increased abroad. He added, ‘When India’s strength increases, the prospect of world peace and prosperity also increases.’

‘Determinate struggle against corruption is on, and the corrupt, whatever powerful they may be, will not be spared,’ PM Modi continued.

‘Armed forces reforms, which have been needed for decades, are now being implemented,’ he said, adding that ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is the most crucial element of the country’s security. ‘Our dependence on foreign armaments and systems should be modest,’ claims Modi.