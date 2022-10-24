Pope meets Macron; discussions are anticipated to centre on Ukraine

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis met in private for nearly an hour. It was anticipated that their main topic of conversation would have been the crisis in Ukraine and the prospects for peace there.

After arriving at the Vatican with his wife Brigitte, Macron was welcomed by a Swiss Guard honour guard in the San Damaso courtyard before boarding an elevator to the formal papal study in the Apostolic Palace.

They held 55-minute-long private conversations, according to the Vatican. Later declarations from each side were anticipated.

The Sant’Egidio Community, an international organisation dedicated to promoting peace and goodwill, is hosting a meeting in Italy that Macron is attending.

At a special ceremony on Tuesday at the Colosseum in Rome, he and the pope will conclude the conference together.

Despite Russia’s warnings that the situation could worsen, Macron said he thought there was a chance for peace in Ukraine as he opened the summit on the outskirts of Rome on Sunday.