VCs can continue until governor’s final order: Kerala High Court

Oct 24, 2022, 08:47 pm IST

The Kerala High Court ruled on Monday that the nine university vice chancellors might remain in their roles until the governor, who serves as chancellor, made a final ruling in response to the show-cause letters that were sent to them today.

The VCs of nine universities in Kerala were asked to resign on Sunday by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. According to a tweet sent by Kerala Raj Bhavan on behalf of the Governor, the nine VCs include the president of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

‘Upholding the verdict of Hon’ble SupremeCourt dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021), Hon’ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala to tender resignation: PRO, KeralaRajBhavan,’ the tweet, accompanied by a list of the varsities, said.

