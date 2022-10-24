VCs can continue until governor’s final order: Kerala High Court

The Kerala High Court ruled on Monday that the nine university vice chancellors might remain in their roles until the governor, who serves as chancellor, made a final ruling in response to the show-cause letters that were sent to them today.

The VCs of nine universities in Kerala were asked to resign on Sunday by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. According to a tweet sent by Kerala Raj Bhavan on behalf of the Governor, the nine VCs include the president of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.