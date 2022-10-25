After BJP ministers met with Left leader, TMC says, attempt to destabilise Bengal govt

The mouthpiece for the Trinamool Congress, ‘Jagoo Bangla,’ alleged in an editorial that Shankar Ghosh, a BJP lawmaker from Siliguri, met with former mayor and senior Left activist Ashok Bhattacharya to solicit help in toppling the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government by December.

Ghosh and Raju Bista, a BJP member from Darjeeling, paid a visit to Bhattacharya’s home in Siliguri on Monday. The editorial’s assertions have been refuted by the BJP and the Left equally.

In response, Ghosh stated that some media people had overstated the situation after he and the Darjeeling MP entered to check on Bhattacharya’s condition. ‘Bista was not be able to meet the Left leader, therefore I went with him in order to check on the health condition of Bhattacharjee. It is wrong to project that it was a political meeting’ said Shankar Ghosh.

Even the experienced leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) stated that the allegations made by the TMC mouthpiece were without merit. ‘It is baseless. If the elected MP comes to my residence to give me greetings for Diwali, should I ask him to leave? He came along with a bunch of journalists. It was also the death anniversary of my wife where everyone was invited. Will not even comment on the cold war between BJP and TMC,’ Bhattacharya said.

Kunal Ghosh, a key figure of the Trinamool Congress, supported the story in an interview with India Today. He continued by saying that, according to their sources, BJP and Left leaders aim to undermine the northern region of West Bengal.

‘We have come to know that the BJP wants to destabilise northern part of West Bengal and plan to make it a Union Territory with some parts of Bihar. We have said before that the Left, BJP and the Congress are trying to destabilise Mamata Banerjee’s government. This is out in the open. They will definitely say that it was a courtesy call but we know what was happening,’ Ghosh stated.