Google establishes a high-tech university in Israel

A school to train high-tech professionals has been established by Google (GOOGL.O) of Alphabet Inc. and Israel’s Reichman University, the university announced on Monday. The school will offer courses in computer programming, sales, and data analysis, among other topics.

Israel has a thriving high-tech industry, but there are tens of thousands of open opportunities due to a serious lack of qualified tech professionals.

According to the university, students from underrepresented groups will get financial aid from the School of High Tech, including ‘women, members of the ultra-Orthodox community, Arabs, Ethiopians, persons from the geo-social periphery, and people from disadvantaged socio-economic groups.’

According to Barak Regev, general director of Google Israel, ‘We feel that a variety of views, opinions, and perspectives strengthens Israeli high-tech and its developments.’

The university announced that courses will be introduced over the next weeks and that students who successfully complete them will receive credit toward a degree.

Programming, software testing, business development, sales, and data analysis courses will be taught at the Google Campus in Tel Aviv and the Reichman University in the Israeli city of Herzliya, and Google will offer scholarships to participants.

About 15% of Israel’s economic activity is in the technology sector, and hundreds of new businesses are established in each year. According to the Israeli IT Review, Israeli tech companies raised close to $10 billion in investments in the first half of 2022.