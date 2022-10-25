Mahzooz draw doubles its first prize to 20 million UAE dirhams

Dubai: The organizers of Mahzooz draw has decided to double the first prize. The top prize will be doubled to 20 million UAE dirhams to mark the 100th weekly draw on October 29 2022.

The organizers also updated that it will also reward 2000 loyal customers by adding complementary credits to their accounts once the 100th draw is completed. Mahzooz draw began on November 2020 and has till now created 29 millionaires. The total prize money given is around Dh300 million.

Also Read: Gulf country announces guidelines for extension of multiple entry visit visa

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.