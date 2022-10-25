Making fitness ‘fun’ with a smartphone’s front camera; Revolutionary Indian startup!

The front camera on your smartphone is used by Insane AI to monitor your motion while working out. The software is poised to make its formal debut after spending more than a year in testing. Anurag Mundhada and Jayesh Hannurkar are developing an interactive platform for at-home exercise leveraging their skills in sensors and computer vision.

An AI-powered fitness monitoring system, according to Bengaluru-based start-up Insane AI, is 98 percent accurate. According to co-founder Jayesh Mundhada, if you squat with your hips below your knees, you receive a score of 1, and if you simply perform extremely flat repetitions, you do not receive the same score. The idea to include a smartphone into your fitness regimen and develop a new user interface for phone cameras comes from their prior work with photo sensor technology.

According to its creators, a smartphone camera can monitor body movement similarly to an Xbox Kinect or a Nintendo Wii. ‘The real-time workout monitoring that is available on all phones can now be tracked with the normal RGB camera thanks to artificial intelligence’, said Mundhada. Although smartphone hardware has improved over time, only a small number of high-end phones currently have depth sensors.

In the early stages of the epidemic, Mundhada created the pushup dojo, which went online. The application served as a proof of concept to show that technology and exercise monitoring could be accomplished using a phone camera. 2000 people signed up for it, mostly the co-founders’ close friends and relatives. That provided them the courage to update the algorithms and user interface while also enhancing the body motion tracking technology.

Users may also engage in real-time and turn-based fitness fights with their pals. Users are awarded with coins for each activity or exercise they do, which can then be exchanged for virtual trinkets and vouchers. Insane AI will be accessible to all users starting the next week, since it is presently only available to those who sign up for the waitlist.

An software called Insane AI monitors users’ fitness levels across five categories, including strength, cardio, upper body, and lower body. The development of the training routines and selection of the various fitness levels, according to Mundhada, involved significant involvement from fitness professionals. The Insane AI app has 150 workouts and 35 distinct programmes, 4 of which are free to try out.

At 7:30 in the morning, insane AI appears to be pervasive, with another surge in the evening. Users now stay on the app for an average of nine minutes, up from just five minutes in the beginning. The site is used by power users for approximately an hour. As a way to enhance your journey, Insane AI seeks to offer a satisfying and enjoyable experience.

The company has chosen a freemium approach of revenue, letting users use the app for free but requiring a membership for some features like advanced challenges and incentives. Currently, people who download the app receive a complimentary membership good for up to six months. The business obtained $900,000 in initial investment last year, with the help of pi Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund.