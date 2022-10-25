Traffic diversion announced on major roads in UAE

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced a traffic diversion on 2 major roads in the emirate on Tuesday. The authority announced that traffic will be diverted on Al Shuhada Street for those coming from Al Jazeera Al Hamra.

It also informed that vehicles coming from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road will also be diverted to Emirates Road. The diversion is due to construction works.